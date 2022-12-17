Politics Quang Ninh seeks to further beef up cooperation with Chinese city The People's Committee of the Vietnamese province of Quang Ninh and the administration of Fangchenggang city in the Chinese province of Guangxi held their first virtual meeting on December 16.

Politics Congratulations to new Danish Prime Minister Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 16 sent a message of congratulations to Mette Frederiksen on her appointment as Prime Minister of Denmark.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 16 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Prime Minister wraps up successful Europe trip Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived in Hanoi on December 16 afternoon, concluding a successful trip to Europe during which he attended a commemorative summit in celebration of ASEAN-EU relations, and paid official visits to Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Belgium from December 9-15.