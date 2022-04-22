Decision to give boost to hydro-meteorological development
Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed for issuance of a plan to implement the Party Central Committee Secretariat’s Directive No. 10-CT/TW dated September 25, 2021 on strengthening the Party's leadership in hydro-meteorological work, meeting the requirements of the national construction and defence.
Illustrative photo (Source: baochinhphu.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a decision on the issuance of a plan to implement the Party Central Committee Secretariat’s Directive No. 10-CT/TW dated September 25, 2021 on strengthening the Party's leadership in hydro-meteorological work, meeting the requirements of the national construction and defence.
In the decision, the Deputy PM assigned relevant ministries, sectors and localities to conduct six key tasks.
The tasks include the promotion of communications and education to raise public awareness of the efficiency of hydro-meteorological data, the modernisation of monitoring and information collection, and improvements to hydro-meteorological forecasting.
Related legal and policy systems, along with the effectiveness of State management in the field are also required, with sci-tech application and international cooperation.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has been put in charge of these efforts and coordinate with the Ministry of Information and Communications and others to step up digital transformation in the sector, as well as build a centralised national hydro-meteorological database and a national database on natural disaster prevention and control.
The Deputy PM also requested relevant ministries, branches and localities to strengthen inspections and promptly handle violations./.