Environment EU’s experience in transition to green economy shared with Vietnam A webinar to share experience and ideas of transition to a green economy of Europe countries through the European Green Agreement (EGA) took place on April 200, gathering participants from Hanoi, Da Nang and Thua Thien – Hue.

Environment Retailers to be fined if providing single-use plastic bags to consumers from 2026 Retailers that provide single-use plastic bags to customers will be fined from 2026, said an official of the Institute of Strategy and Policy on Natural Resources and Environment (ISPONRE) at a seminar summarising the PLASTIC ALLIANCE pilot project on April 20.

Environment Vietnam, Denmark promote energy partnership Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang Giang and Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Kim Højlund Christensen co-chaired the first meeting of the Steering Committee of the Vietnam-Denmark Energy Partnership Programme in the period of 2020-2025 (DEPP3 Programme).

Environment Concerns raised as Central Highlands province sees spike in earthquakes The Central Highlands province of Kon Tum witnessed 33 earthquakes from 1903 to 2020 but has seen 169 just since last year, a massive growth from the previous century.