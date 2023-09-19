Society Australia funds study project on inland waterway infrastructure upgrade The Ministry of Transport has approved the document for a study project on the upgrade of the northern region’s inland waterway infrastructure under Aus4Transport, a technical assistance programme for Vietnam’s transport sector using non-refundable aid from the Australian Government.

Society Development strategy of rural occupations and economic development approved Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has signed a decision approving a development strategy of rural occupations until 2030, with a vision to 2045.

Society Vietnam Socio-economic Forum 2023 seeks ways to create drivers for growth The Vietnam Socio-Economic Forum 2023 will be held in a hybrid format on September 19 with the participation of 400 delegates as well as domestic and foreign scientists, heard a press conference on September 17.

Society Politics academy, ADB seek stronger cooperation Politburo member and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) Nguyen Xuan Thang has hosted Asian Development Bank (ADB)’s Country Director for Vietnam Shantanu Chakraborty.