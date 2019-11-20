Business Reference exchange rate up 4 VND on November 20 The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,139 VND per USD on November 20, up 4 VND from the previous day (November 19).

Business Vietnam’s export of squid, octopus to US surges in 2019 Vietnam’s export of squid and octopus to the US market saw a strong rise of 63.7 percent in the first nine months of 2019 to reach 11.4 million USD, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Myanmar – promising market for Vietnamese businesses Myanmar is a promising market for Vietnamese businesses, heard a workshop in Ho Chi Minh City on November 19.

Business US group inaugurates animal feed plant in Ha Nam province The US group Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) inaugurated an animal feed plant in the northern province of Ha Nam on November 19.