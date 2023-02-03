Business MoIT proposes adjusting fuel prices every Thursday Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) to take measures to ensure the supply of all key commodities, especially fuel, and to stabilise the country's distribution channels for the economy after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Business Vietnam’s rice export forecast to enjoy another successful year Vietnam’s rice export is forecast to continue reaping successes this year as the world's rice prices remain high at least in the short term as global economic and political uncertainties have resulted in a high demand for rice reserves, according to experts.

Business Vietnam’s retail sales forecast to reach 350 billion USD by 2025 The scale of the domestic retail market is expected to increase from 142 billion USD at present to 350 billion USD by 2025, contributing 59% of the national GDP, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).