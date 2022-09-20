Business UKVFTA helps to promote agricultural trade exchanges with UK The UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) has had a clear impact on trade exchanges between Vietnam and the UK, particularly in the field of agriculture, since it officially took effect on May 1, 2021.

Business Retail investors to return to stock market soon: analysts Retail investors have been pulling money out of the stock market so far this year, but will return soon, according to analysts.

Business US food, beverages introduced to Vietnamese consumers MM Mega Market, in collaboration with the Foreign Agricultural Service under the US Department of Agriculture (USDA/FAS), launched a programme introducing US food and beverages in Ho Chi Minh City on September 20.

Business Vietnam, Italy look to optimise business opportunities Nearly 100 delegates representing Vietnamese and Italian organisations and businesses attended the Vietnam-Italy trade promotion forum in Rome on September 19.