Business January FDI tops 1.5 billion USD Foreign investors had poured 1.51 billion USD into Vietnam as of January 20, a 4.1 percent increase over the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

Business Exporters rejoice at surging tuna orders in January Tuna exporters in the central provinces of Khanh Hoa, Binh Dinh and Phu Yen said the number of tuna orders from the US, Canada, Brazil and Columbia in January rose significantly as compared to the same time last year.

Business Banks launch domestic credit chip cards The National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (Napas) and seven domestic banks recently launched domestic credit chip cards with unified standards to promote cashless payments and tackle black credit.

Business Reference exchange rate up 3 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,147 VND per USD on January 28, up 3 VND from the previous day.