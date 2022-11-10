The event contributes to raising confidence among foreign investors, who want to set up factories in Hai Phong and other northern localities as cargo can be shipped directly from Vietnam to the US and Europe, thus helping to reduce logistics costs.

The largest deep-water container terminal in northern Vietnam stretches 750m with two berths, a 14m depth of access channel, a 660m turning basin, and 16m berth depth.

The port can accommodate vessels of up to 14,000 TEUs, operating long haul routes and ensuring cargo throughput of 1.1 million TEUs per year./.

VNA