Losing presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto

(Photo: thejakartapost.com)

Losing presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Sandiaga Uno will challenge the election results at the Constitutional Court following the official announcement of the victory of incumbent President Joko Widodo on May 21.The General Election Commission (KPU) of Indonesia announced on the day that Joko Widodo won a second term as president with 55.5 percent of the votes while Prabowo, a retired general, got 44.5 percent.Sandiaga said that Prabowo’s campaign team will file a challenge to the court on May 24 to reject the results.According to the Indonesian Constitution, the losing candidate can lodge a challenge to the Constitutional Court within three days after the final ballot counts are announced; otherwise, the election panel will officially declare the winner.The same day, the Jakarta Chamber of Commerce and Industry, known as Kadin, said that Indonesian businesses lost an estimated 100 billion -1.5 trillion IDR (6.9 million USD-103.7 million USD) due to recent protests against election results in Jakarta.At least eight demonstrators were killed and more than 700 others were injured in clashes between protestors and police officers during the post-election protests in Jakarta on May 21-22.–VNA