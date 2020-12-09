Defence foreign policy crucial for safeguarding sovereignty
Defence foreign policy has now become more critical than ever, as it plays an important role in creating a strategic enabling environment for both national defence and construction, especially in the maritime space.
VNA
Related News
VNA
Vietnamese defence foreign policy East Sea South China sea East Sea dispute Vietnam Vietnam News Agency Vietnamplus Hoang Sa Truong Sa Spratly Paracel
Video
Defence foreign policy crucial for safeguarding sovereignty
Politburo discusses finalisation of National Party Congress documents
Truong Sa, Hoang Sa archipelagos through ancient bibliographies
Ensuring standards, quality in exports of Luc Ngan “thieu” litchi to Japan
Vietnam ranks first in SEA in primary student learning outcomes
You should also see
ASEAN ministers adopt joint statement on defence cooperation
ASEAN defence ministers adopted a joint statement on defence cooperation for a cohesive and responsive ASEAN at their 14th meeting, held via videoconference on December 9.
See more
Politburo discusses finalisation of National Party Congress documents
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a Politburo meeting in Hanoi on December 12 to fine-tune the draft documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress.
Xmas atmosphere spreading everywhere
With more than two weeks still to go until Christmas, a festive atmosphere has started to grip everywhere around Vietnam. Given the complex development of COVID-19, many people have instigated preventive measures to celebrate a Christmas of peace and joy.
Textile exports to fall for the first time in 25 years
Vietnam’s textile and garment exports is set to fall 15 percent to 34 billion USD this year, the first drop in 25 years, over Covid-19 impacts. With the Covid-19 situation remains serious in the U.S. and some European countries, exports to these markets will continue to face difficulties due to a shortage of orders, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a recent report.
Success in shrimp aquaculture from advanced technology
High-tech shrimp farming models complete with net houses, canvas-lined ponds, and water treatment plants require billions of Vietnam dong in investment per hectare. Their effectiveness, though, means that many farmers in the southern region are willing to give it a try.
Young artist destigmatizing folk singing with modern beats
Young singer Ha Myo has launched a unique music video combining traditional folk melodies of Xam singing and modern tunes between rap and electronic dance music genres. Let’s take a look!