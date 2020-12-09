Videos Politburo discusses finalisation of National Party Congress documents Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a Politburo meeting in Hanoi on December 12 to fine-tune the draft documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress.

Videos Xmas atmosphere spreading everywhere With more than two weeks still to go until Christmas, a festive atmosphere has started to grip everywhere around Vietnam. Given the complex development of COVID-19, many people have instigated preventive measures to celebrate a Christmas of peace and joy.

Videos Textile exports to fall for the first time in 25 years Vietnam’s textile and garment exports is set to fall 15 percent to 34 billion USD this year, the first drop in 25 years, over Covid-19 impacts. With the Covid-19 situation remains serious in the U.S. and some European countries, exports to these markets will continue to face difficulties due to a shortage of orders, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a recent report.

Videos Success in shrimp aquaculture from advanced technology High-tech shrimp farming models complete with net houses, canvas-lined ponds, and water treatment plants require billions of Vietnam dong in investment per hectare. Their effectiveness, though, means that many farmers in the southern region are willing to give it a try.