On June 11, the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore began its first official meeting day, focusing on the topic of security and stability in the region.

Attending the event, Minister Phan Van Giang delivered an important speech on Vietnam’s policy of strengthening defense capabilities.

The viewpoint of Vietnam is to build and strengthen national defense capabilities to protect the country and protect peace, Giang opened his speech.

Vietnam wishes to expand defense cooperation, jointly solve common security challenges on the basis of respecting each other's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and in accordance with basic principles of international law, he went on to say.

Regarding the East Sea issue, Minister Giang affirmed that Vietnam is resolute and persistent in the principle of settling disputes and disagreements by peaceful means and in compliance with the international law, including the UNCLOS 1982./.

VNA