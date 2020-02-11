Defence Minister hosts Australian, Armenian ambassadors
Minister of National Defence General Ngo Xuan Lich hosted receptions for Australian Ambassador Robyn Mudie and Armenian Ambassador Vahram Kazhoyan in Hanoi on February 10.
Minister of National Defence General Ngo Xuan Lich (R) and Australian Ambassador Robyn Mudie (Source: quandoinhandan)
While receiving the Australian diplomat, Minister Lich said the relations between the two countries have developed in all fields, including defence partnership.
He thanked Australia for supporting Vietnam in deploying the second level-2 field hospital to carry out the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan, as well as in addressing war consequences.
The minister hoped Mudie, in her position, will make active contributions to promoting the bilateral relationship, including the field of defence.
He also called on Australia to support Vietnam in its ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020.
For her part, Mudie said the bilateral defence partnership is one of the important areas in Vietnam-Australia cooperation.
She said Australia is glad to continuously back Vietnam in joining the UN peacekeeping activities.
Australia supports Vietnam as Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2020, she affirmed.
The diplomat hoped Vietnam will continue backing the development of relations between ASEAN and Australia.
She pledged to do her utmost to step up the bilateral relations, including defence collaboration.
During his reception for Armenian Ambassador Kazhoyan, Minister Lich said the two countries have large potential for cooperation, including that in defence.
Minister of National Defence General Ngo Xuan Lich (L) and Armenian Ambassador Vahram Kazhoyan (Source: quandoinhandan)
He expressed his support for the establishment of defence partnership between Vietnam and Armenia, suggesting the two sides consider coordination in delegation exchange, training, UN peacekeeping activities, and addressing post-war aftermath.
The Armenian diplomat agreed that the potential for bilateral cooperation is large, affirming his country wants to set up defence ties with Vietnam./.