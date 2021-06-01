Hanoi (VNA) – Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen Phan Van Giang hosted separate receptions for Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma and Ambassador Park Noh-wan of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Hanoi on June 1.



Receiving Ambassador Verma, Giang expressed his belief that with the Government’s active measures and support of the army, the Indian people will soon overcome this difficult time.



He affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to the development of comprehensive and substantial partnership with India, considering it one of the important factors to help the country succeed in national development for the sake of peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.



Verma, for his part, believed that in his new position, Giang will make practical contributions to developing ties between the two nations, and between their armies in particular.



Both sides spoke highly of bilateral defence coordination over the past years, especially the serious and active implementation of cooperation contents, including the Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral defence cooperation as well as agreements signed by leaders of the two nations and defence ministries.



They pledged to soon sign the Joint Vision Statement on Defence Cooperation between Vietnam and India during the 2021-2025 period.



In a conversation with Ambassador Park, Giang thanked the RoK Government for providing Vietnam with an aid worth 500,000 USD for the fight against COVID-19.



He hailed RoK individuals and organisations for offering donations to Vietnam as well as the Republic of Korea’s sharing of experience and support for countries in difficulties amid the pandemic.



The host took note of new developments in bilateral defence ties since the signing of the Joint Vision Statement on Defence Cooperation through 2030, with the formation of new cooperation mechanisms such as the annual deputy ministerial-level defence policy dialogue, personnel training, cyber security and overcoming the consequences of after-war bombs and mines.



Park believed that Giang will make further practical and effective contributions to lifting bilateral ties as well as relations between the two armies in a sustainable manner.



Host and guest agreed to further boost defence ties, especially in the exchange of delegations, building bilateral cooperation mechanisms, holding exchanges at all levels, personnel training, maritime and cyber security cooperation, addressing consequences of post-war bombs and mines, and defence industry collaboration./.