Politics ASEAN 2020: Defence ministers of Vietnam, Laos meet in Hanoi Minister of National Defence Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich had a meeting with his Lao counterpart Gen. Chansamone Chanyalath in Hanoi on February 18 within the framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Retreat (ADMM Retreat).

Politics Orders bestowed on Vietnamese, Lao military units, individuals The Vietnamese and Lao States bestowed their noble orders upon several collectives and individuals of the two countries’ armies at a ceremony in Hanoi on February 18.

Politics A look-back at 1979 northern border war Forty-one years ago, on February 17,1979, the Vietnamese Party, people and army had to face a war of aggression across the entire northern border.

Politics Infographic 55 years of Vietnam-Tanzania diplomatic ties Over the past 55 years, the fine friendship and traditional cooperation between Vietnam and Tanzania have developed effectively and practically.