Politics Party’s Popularisation and Education Commission has new chairman Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Trong Nghia, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army, has been appointed Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Popularisation and Education.

Politics 14th NA Standing Committee to convene 53rd meeting on February 22 The 14th National Assembly Standing Committee will convene its 53rd meeting in the capital city of Hanoi on February 22, announced the NA Office on February 19.

Politics Plan issued to implement NA resolution on joining UN peacekeeping operations Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision issuing a plan to implement Resolution 130/2020/QH14 of the National Assembly on joining the UN peacekeeping operations.