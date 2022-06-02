Defence Minister welcomes senior official from Israel
Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang received Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Defence Maj. Gen. Amir Eshel, who is in Vietnam to attend the countries’ second defence policy dialogue, in Hanoi on June 2.
The meeting between Defence Minister Phan Van Giang and Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Defence Amir Eshel in Hanoi on June 2. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang received Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Defence Maj. Gen. Amir Eshel, who is in Vietnam to attend the countries’ second defence policy dialogue, in Hanoi on June 2.
Giang spoke highly of the dialogue's outcomes, which he believes will help strengthen defence ties as well as friendship and cooperation between the two countries.
He affirmed leaders of Vietnam’s Defence Ministry will continue creating favourable conditions for both sides to carry out new forms of cooperation with a focus on hi-tech manpower training, technology transfer, cyber-security, and rescue efforts.
For his part, Eshel said during his visit, the Israeli delegation will seek new opportunities for partnerships between the two defence ministries.
Informing his host about the dialogue, he noted the two sides signed a cooperation agreement with detailed and practical content which will meet Vietnam and Israel’s demand for defence cooperation./.