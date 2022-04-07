Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Japanese Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo (R) pose for a photo (Photo: Kyodo)

The Philippine and Japanese defence ministers on April 7 began a ministerial meeting which aims to boost maritime security cooperation



The meeting between Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Japanese Defence Minister Kishi Nobuo in Tokyo, Japan, was held two days prior to the ‘two-plus-two’ security talks which will also be attended by the countries’ foreign ministers.



Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin will also hold separate individual talks with his Japanese counterpart Hayashi Yoshimasa on April 9./.