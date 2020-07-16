Defence Ministry donates medical supplies to help Cuba fight COVID-19
The Ministry of National Defence handed over medical supplies to Cuba at a ceremony in Hanoi on July 16 to aid its fight against the coronavirus.
Deputy Defence Minister Nguyen Chi Vinh (right) hands over medical aid to Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres Rivera (left) in Hanoi on July 16 to aid Cuba's fight against the coronavirus. (Photo: VNA)
The aid included quick COVID-19 test kits, medical masks, and personal protective equipment (PPE).
In remarks at the ceremony, Deputy Defence Minister Nguyen Chi Vinh said success in containing the COVID-19 pandemic not only requires the efforts of each country but also international cooperation. “International cooperation in COVID-19 response is crucial,” he said.
Vietnam has been moved by the efforts of the Politburo of the Cuban Communist Party to quickly respond to all of its requests for cooperation in defence and COVID-19 relief since the disease broke out, he noted.
The deputy minister said Vietnam greatly appreciates Cuba sending hundreds of health care workers and medicine to many countries around the world to help fight the pandemic, despite facing numerous difficulties itself.
In the current circumstance, Vietnam and Cuba providing each other with medical supplies is vivid evidence of the brotherhood and solidarity between the two countries, which is significant and meaningful to bilateral relations, Vinh went on to say.
It will help both sides together be victorious over COVID-19 and at the same time lay a foundation for long-term cooperation in health care, he added.
Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres Rivera thanked Vietnam for its medical support, saying she is very happy that both countries have controlled the disease better than many developed nations.
The aid clearly demonstrates the special friendship between the two countries’ people, she said. “We have never abandoned each other, even in the most difficult situation.”
Vietnam and Cuba celebrate 60 years of bilateral diplomatic this year (December 2, 1960 - 2020)./.