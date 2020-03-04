Politics Infographic World Wildlife Day 2020 highlights the importance of biodiversity World Wildlife Day is celebrated this year under the theme 'Sustaining all Life on Earth', highlighting the unique place of wild fauna and flora as essential components of the world’s biodiversity, as well as a key pillar of livelihoods for people, particularly among communities that live close to nature.

Politics ASEAN defence and security institutions meeting opens in Da Nang The 13th annual meeting and 5th retreat of Track II Network of ASEAN Defence and Security Institutions (NADI) opened in the central city of Da Nang on March 3.

Politics Vietnam suspends visa-free entry for Italians The government just issued Resolution 23/NQ-CP on the suspension of visa-free travel for Italian citizens starting on March 3, in an attempt to prevent the spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Politics Mass mobilisation official receives ASEAN women delegation Head of the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission Truong Thi Mai hosted a reception in Hanoi on March 3 for a delegation of the ASEAN Community Women's Group led by Ambassador Nguyen Nguyet Nga, on the occasion of the 110th anniversary of the International Women’s Day (March 8).