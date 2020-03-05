It is subordinate to the HCM City-based Central Military Hospital 175 and consists of 70 members.



In November this year, it will replace Level-2 Field Hospital No. 2 which is performing duties at the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.



Level-2 Field Hospital No. 2 in the UN mission in South Sudan has been performing their duties well. In three months working in Bentiu, it provided checks and treatments to 527 patients, successfully conducted six surgeries, and airlifted three patients in critical conditions to higher-level hospitals./.

VNA