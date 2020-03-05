Defence ministry launches Level-2 Field Hospital No 3
-
Members of Level-2 Field Hospital No. 3 and delegates pose for a group photo (Photo:VNA)
-
Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh spoke highly of efforts by units of the Defence Ministry, the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations and Central Military Hospital 175 in readying the field hospital (Photo:VNA)
-
The field hospital is subordinate to the HCM City-based Central Military Hospital 175 and consists of 70 members(Photo:VNA)
-
It will replace Level-2 Field Hospital No. 2 which is performing duties at the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan(Photo:VNA)
-
Level-2 Field Hospital No. 2 in the UN mission in South Sudan has been performing their duties well (Photo:VNA)
-
Deputy head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam Axelle Nicaise congratulated the peacekeeping force of Vietnam on their achievements, which have helped promote the country’s stature and prestige in the international arena. (Photo:VNA)
-
Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh and Major General- Director of Central Military Hospital 175, Nguyen Hong Son (L) (Photo:VNA)
-
Female members of the Level-2 Field Hospital No 3 at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
-
Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh chairs a meeting on the UN peacekeeping mission (Photo:VNA)