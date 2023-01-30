Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of National Defence launched the New Year tree planting festival at the Hanoi-based Vietnam Military History Museum on January 30.



The activity was in response to the 64th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s appeal for New Year tree planting, the 93rd anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Lunar New Year festival.



Speaking at the event, Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang said since 2021, military units have planted more than 7 million trees over 3,600ha of forests.



He expressed his belief that the whole army will fulfil the goal of planting around 3.2 million trees and over 2,000ha of forests this year, toward successfully realising the “For a green Vietnam” programme launched by the Prime Minister to plant 1 billion trees.

At the event (Photo: VNA)



Following the launch ceremony, Gen. Giang together with Gen. Luong Cuong, Chairman of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the VPA and Deputy Minister of National Defence, and delegates planted hundreds of trees on the new grounds of the museum which is now under construction./.