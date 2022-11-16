Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong (R) and General Khim Bunsong, Secretary of State of the Cambodia n Ministry of National Defence and Chairman of the Royal Cambodian Army’s military sports council (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defense, within its capacity, is ready to support Cambodia in successfully organising the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), said Deputy Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong.



Cuong, also Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), made the remarks while receiving General Khim Bunsong, Secretary of State of the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence and Chairman of the Royal Cambodian Army’s military sports council in Hanoi on November 15.



He stressed that training cooperation has always been a focus of the two countries' defence ministries and militaries, considering this a matter of strategic significance.



The official took the occasion to congratulate Cambodia on recent successes in hosting a series of politics-diplomacy and military-defence events in its ASEAN chairmanship year 2022.





Vietnamese, Cambodian delegates pose for a group photo (Photo: qdnd.vn)

For his part, Khim Bunsong thanked Vietnam for its valuable assistance to Cambodia over the past time and expressed his delight at activities held in the ongoing Vietnam-Cambodia and Cambodia-Vietnam friendship year.



He informed his host of outcomes of his talks with Lieutenant General Huynh Chien Thang, Deputy Chief of the VPA General Staff, stating that experiences exchanged at the meeting are helpful for Cambodia’s organisation of the 32nd SEA Games next year./.