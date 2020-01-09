Politics Vietnam calls for further counter-terrorism efforts in West Africa Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN, has called on the world to intensify efforts in the fight against terrorism in West Africa and the Sahel region.

Politics Meeting looks at final plan for Asia-Pacific Peacekeeping conference A conference was held on January 8 on the final plan for the general meeting and workshop of the Association of Asia-Pacific Peace Operations Training Centres (AAPTC), to be held in Vietnam in April 2020.

Politics Prime Minister receives Lao NA Chairwoman Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc welcomed Chairwoman of the Lao National Assembly (NA) Pany Yathotou during a reception in Hanoi on January 8, saying Vietnam always strives to support fraternal Lao people, including building the Lao NA House with quality and progress on schedule.

Politics Vietnam always attaches importance to relations with Japan: Official Vietnam always attaches importance to the relations of friendship and cooperation with Japan, taking it as the country’s long-term partner of top importance, a leading Party official said on January 8.