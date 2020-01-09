Defence official meets ASEAN delegates in Da Nang
Director of the Defence Ministry’s Foreign Relations Department Lieut. Gen Vu Chien Thang, head of the Vietnamese delegation to the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials' Meeting Working Group (ADSOM WG) and ADSOM Plus WG meetings, met with ASEAN delegations in the central city of Da Nang on January 8.
Director of the Defence Ministry’s Foreign Relations Department Lieut. Gen Vu Chien Thang (L) meets a Philippine delegate (Photo: baomoi)
Hanoi (VNA) – Director of the Defence Ministry’s Foreign Relations Department Lieut. Gen Vu Chien Thang, head of the Vietnamese delegation to the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials' Meeting Working Group (ADSOM WG) and ADSOM Plus WG meetings, met with ASEAN delegations in the central city of Da Nang on January 8.
ADSOM WG and ADSOM Plus WG are the first military and national defence meetings to be held since Vietnam assumed the ASEAN Chair 2020.
Attending the meetings, which will run from January 9-11, will be defence officials from ASEAN defence ministries’ policymaking units and the bloc’s partner countries.
The events will prepare the agenda for the 14th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting and the seventh ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus.
The success of the ADSOM WG and ADSOM-Plus WG will lay an important foundation for the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020, and affirm the role and position of the Vietnam People’s Army in global integration./.
ADSOM WG and ADSOM Plus WG are the first military and national defence meetings to be held since Vietnam assumed the ASEAN Chair 2020.
Attending the meetings, which will run from January 9-11, will be defence officials from ASEAN defence ministries’ policymaking units and the bloc’s partner countries.
The events will prepare the agenda for the 14th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting and the seventh ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus.
The success of the ADSOM WG and ADSOM-Plus WG will lay an important foundation for the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020, and affirm the role and position of the Vietnam People’s Army in global integration./.