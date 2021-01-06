According to authorised agencies, the defendants released dozens of writings distorting and defaming the people’s administration, while fabricating information to harm the prestige of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the State.

On October 21, 2019, Dung was arrested by the police of Ho Chi Minh City, while Thuy was detained on May 23, 2020 and Tuan on June 12, 2020.

The city People’s Procuracy said the acts of the defendants are extremely serious and dangerous to society as they aim to undermine national security and social safety and order, abet malcontents, erode people’s trust in the Party and State, and cause public worries./.

VNA