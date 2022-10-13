Health Additional 589 COVID-19 cases recorded on October 14 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,491,541 with 589 new cases recorded on October 14, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam’s first monkeypox patient discharged from hospital The first patient with monkeypox in Vietnam was discharged from hospital on October 14 after three weeks of treatment, according to the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases.