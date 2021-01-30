Delegates cast ballots to elect 13th tenure Party Central Committee
-
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong cast their ballots to elect the 13th tenure Party Central Committee (Photo: VNA)
-
Delegates to the congress cast their ballots to elect the 13th tenure Party Central Committee (Photo: VNA)
-
Delegates representing the Central Agencies Bloc Party Committee cast their ballots to elect the 13th tenure Party Central Committee (Photo: VNA)
-
Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang, member of the Party Central Committee, member of the Standing Board of the Central Military Commission, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, and Deputy Minister of National Defence and other delegates cast their ballots to elect the 13th tenure Party Central Committee (Photo: VNA)
-
Delegates to the congress cast their ballots to elect the 13th tenure Party Central Committee (Photo: VNA)