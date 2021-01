It is necessary to continue to strengthen and innovate the forms of Party leadership over the organisation and operation of trade unions so as to enhance their efficiency, President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) Nguyen Dinh Khang said at the ongoing 13th National Party Congress Vietnam ’s working class, though accounting for about 14 percent of the country’s population and 27 percent of the workforce, produces more than 65 percent of all products and generates more than 70 percent of State budget collections, noted Khang, who is also a member of the Party Central Committee.He proposed that the Politburo approve a project to reform the Vietnam Trade Union’s organisation and operation in the new era, thus laying the foundation for the issuance of a resolution in the field.Khang also suggested the institutionalisation of Party viewpoints and policies regarding trade unions, the working class, and workers, while creating a smooth legal corridor to protect workers and promote the role of trade unions and the working class in national construction and defence.