Delegates, reporters, staff at National Party Congress tested for COVID-19
Health workers in protective suits collect nasal-throat samples from staff members at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi, where the 13th National Party Congress is taking place. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - COVID-19 prevention and control measures at the 13th National Party Congress in Hanoi have been raised to the highest level after clusters of community coronavirus cases were detected in northern provinces after nearly two months in which the country did not record local infections.
On January 29 morning, workers of the congress’ health subcommittee started collecting nasal-throat swabs from all reporters and media staff, along with medical personnel and other workers at the National Convention Centre for COVID-19 testing.
Reporters covering the congress said the organising board has informed them of the required tests in the evening of January 28.
As from January 28 afternoon, nearly 1,600 delegates participating in the congress were tested for COVID-19 at their hotels.
Le Manh Hung, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education and Director of the 13th National Party Congress’ Press Centre, said Politburo member Tran Quoc Vuong has ordered “health safety” during the time the congress is taking place.
COVID-19 testing is expected to be completed within January 29.
All areas of the National Convention Centre are disinfected everyday, and so are the vehicles that enter the compound, Hung said.
Prior to the opening of the Congress early this week, all 10,000 samples taken from everyone involved in the event – from the delegates, medical and security personnel, to reporters and hotel staff – came back negative for COVID-19, according to the health ministry./.