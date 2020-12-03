Society Over 1.4 mln USD raised for national sea and island fund Over 34 billion VND (over 1.4 million USD) were raised for the “For national seas and islands – For the fatherland frontline” fund at an art exchange programme co-organised by the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee in Ho Chi Minh City and the municipal television HTV on December 2.

Society At least 1.5 million Tet gifts to be presented to poor, AO victims The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) has set a goal of handing over at least 1.5 million gifts to the poor and Agent Orange victims during its movement for traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) 2021.

Society Da Nang, Boras city cooperate in scientific education for sustainable development The People’s Committee of central Da Nang city and Sweden’s Boras city on December 2 organised a virtual meeting on the implementation of the “Scientific education for Da Nang’s sustainable development” project.