Delegates to ethnic minority congress pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh
At delegation led by National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation to the second National Congress of Vietnamese Ethnic Minorities led by Politburo member and permanent National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong offered incense at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs in Bac Son street, Hanoi and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum on December 3.
They expressed their profound gratitude to the beloved leader of the nation, an eminent teacher of the Vietnamese revolution and a national liberation hero. He dedicated his whole life to national independence and freedom and well-being of the people.
The same day, permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh also led a delegation to offer incense to Hung Kings at their temple in the northern province of Phu Tho.
Later, they also planted trees at the intersection of Gieng temple and offered incense at a temple dedicated to Lac Long Quan.
Some 1,600 delegates and 300 guests are attending the congress in Hanoi from December 2 to 4.
The congress is reviewing the achievements and outcomes of policies for ethnic minorities over the last decade, to learn from experience and compile plans and goals for the next 10 years.
It also provides a forum for ethnic minority groups to meet and share experience and to consolidate their trust and consensus under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam.
The first congress was held in 2010, attracting nearly 1,700 delegates./.
