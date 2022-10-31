Society Respect-paying service held for Vietnamese victim in Itaewon stampede A respect-paying service was held at Bucheon Hospital mortuary on October 31 for a Vietnamese citizen who died in a Halloween celebration stampede in Seoul two days ago.

Society Int'l forum discusses ways for Mekong Delta’s sustainable development The Can Tho University in the Mekong Delta city of the same name on October 30 hosted an International Forum on Sustainable Development of the Mekong Delta titled “Science and Technology: Driving forces for innovation and sustainable development”.

Society Long-term support programme for AO victims needed: official Sen Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Van Rinh, president of the Vietnam Association of Agent Orange/dioxin Victims (VAVA) has suggested the US form a long-term support programme inclusively for Agency Orange (AO) victims in Vietnam to enhance the effectiveness of US’s assistance relating to the settlement of war consequences.