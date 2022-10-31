Delegation from State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs meets with OVs in Japan
A delegation of the Foreign Ministry’s State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (SCOV) led by its vice chairman Ambassador Ngo Huong Nam, had meetings with seven Vietnamese associations in Japan during the visit to the country from October 27-28.
Informed the delegation about the efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Buddhist nun Thich Nguyen An, a representative of the Vietnamese Buddhists Society in Japan, said that the organisation provided over 200 tonnes of rice, and accommodation and food aid for Vietnamese students and workers studying and working in the country.
Meanwhile, Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Fukuoka Nguyen Duy Anh said that the association raised more than 2.6 billion VND (nearly 105,000 USD) to support the fight against the pandemic in Vietnam.
Representatives of the organisations expressed the hope for closer connections among them so that people who have good economic condition and stable live in Japan can help newcomers in difficult situations like the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vu Hoang Duc, a representative from the Vietnam Business Association (VBA) in Japan said that the organisation will re-orient its activities and have specific plans to organise activities on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties.
Regarding OVs’ violations of Japanese laws, Nguyen Hoa Binh from the Vietnam Youth and Student Association suggested that relevant agencies tighten the management of sending workers to Japan.
Meanwhile, Chairman of the Vietnam – Japan Culture Exchange Association Do Quang Ba suggested the embassy enhance citizen protection and support for Vietnamese guest workers who face difficulties or are treated unfairly in Japan in the context that there has not been an official union of Vietnamese workers in Japan.
In his response, Nam said the delegation will sum up the proposals of the associations and reported to authorised agencies for consideration and seeking solutions. He also proposed the establishment of compatriot associations in Japan connected to localities in the homeland to promote tourism and exports of Vietnamese goods to the country.
In a working session with the delegation, Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese Intellectuals in Japan (AVIJ) Ta Viet Phuong asked the SCOV and relevant sectors to provide financial and communication support for AVIJ's events, and introduce the association to domestic agencies and organisations that have demand for human resources.
Nam said the commission is ready to accompany and sponsor major events of the association, expressing the hope that AVIJ will promote the building of a database of experts and intellectuals in Japan, and its leaders will join the global network of intellectual societies initiated by the SCOV.
During their stay, the delegation visited and worked with representatives of the Vietnam - Japan Culture and Sports Exchange Association which has also organised many volunteering activities in Japan and in the homeland, and served as the coordinator for giving support to OVs meeting with difficulties in the country./.