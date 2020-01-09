Politics Vietnam wants to cooperate with Japan in developing e-government: PM Vietnam is developing an e-government and cyber security, hence the country wants to cooperate with Japan – a reliable partner – in these fields, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Politics NA Standing Committee convenes 41st session The National Assembly Standing Committee convened the 41st session in Hanoi on January 9 under the chair of Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Politics Vietnam pays heed to activities related to Mekong’s water resources Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on January 9 replied to reporters' question about Vietnam’s reaction to China’s testing of the Jinghong dam.