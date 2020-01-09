Delegation of Lao province pays pre-Tet visit to Hoa Binh
A delegation of the Lao province of Houaphanh offered Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to authorities and people of Hoa Binh province during a visit to the northern locality of Vietnam on January 9.
Officials of Hoa Binh and Houaphanh provinces pose for a photo at the meeting on January 9 (Photo: VNA)
Welcoming the Houaphanh delegation, Secretary of the Hoa Binh Party Committee Bui Van Tinh recalled the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Laos, as well as between the two provinces, expressing his hope that through the visit, their bilateral cooperation will be expanded.
He noted that Hoa Binh and neighbouring Son La province, which borders Houaphanh, are accelerating the construction of Hoa Binh – Moc Chau Expressway. Once operational, the road will create better conditions for boosting economic ties and cultural exchange between Hoa Binh and Houaphanh.
Speaking highly of Hoa Binh’s development, Khamphiu Vongsavan, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and President of the Lao Front for National Construction Committee of Houaphanh, thanked the Vietnamese province for helping build Hua Muong school and receiving students from Houaphanh to study in Hoa Binh.
Khamphiu said he hoped that his province will receive more support from Hoa Binh in terms of cultivation techniques and technology transfer.
The official voiced his belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Hoa Binh in particular and Vietnam in general will obtain greater achievements in the years to come.
He also called on both localities to expand cooperation to more fields, increase cultural exchange and information sharing, and have practical mutual assistance, thus contributing to the special solidarity and friendship between the two countries and the two provinces.
For his part, Tinh affirmed Hoa Binh will keep enhancing multifaceted relations with Houaphanh and other localities of Laos, step up exchanges and mutual assistance, and help the Lao province to develop agriculture and education so as to help strengthen the Vietnam-Laos special ties./.