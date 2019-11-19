Gensuikyo Director Hiroshi Taka (L) at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

– Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Peace Committee, Ambassador Nguyen Van Huynh on November 18 received a delegation from the Japan Council against Atomic and Hydrogen Bombs (Gensuikyo).At the meeting, Huynh briefed the guests on Vietnam’s achievements in all fields, especially external relations.He highlighted Vietnam’s consistent external policy of being a friend of all countries, and considering people-to-people diplomacy one of the important pillars.Regarding Vietnam’s efforts to promote peace and solidarity, Huynh noted that over the years, Vietnam has joined many peace and friendship organisations in the world such as the Organisation of Solidarity with the People of Asia, Africa and Latin America.Meanwhile, the Vietnam Peace Committee has held various activities such as international conferences and commemorations in the field, he added.Huynh thanked the Gensuikyo and Japanese people for supporting Vietnamese people during the struggle for national independence and peace, affirming that Vietnam will continue fighting for a world without nuclear weapons, and for justice for Vietnamese victims of Agent Orange/dioxin.For his part, Gensuikyo Director Hiroshi Taka said that members of the delegation actively engaged in opposing the war in Vietnam in the past as well as present campaign to support peace in the world.He said he hopes with Vietnam, as the Chair of ASEAN in 2020, will make positive contributions to peace in the world.He noted that so far, about 120 UN member countries have ratified the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, including Vietnam. Hiroshi Taka expressed his belief that with the country’s position and role in the world, Vietnam will continue raising voice to support the treaty at international conferences.Vietnam has supported the Gensuikyo since it was established in September, 1955 following the first World Conference against A and H Bombs in August the same year. President Ho Chi Minh was one of the first State leaders to send congratulations to the council and the World Conference against A & H Bombs.Each year, the Vietnam Peace Committee, and the Vietnam Agent Orange/dioxin Victims’ Association in recent years, have sent delegations to the World Conference against A & H Bombs.The council and the World Conference against A & H Bombs has also supported Vietnam, especially in issues related to AO victims./.