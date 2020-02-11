World Damnoen Saduak Floating Market merchants send support to China The outbreak of novel coronavirus has affected the tourism sector in Thailand as the number of Chinese tourists has dropped significantly. At Damnoen Saduak Floating Market in Ratchaburi, merchants have offered their support to the people of Wuhan as they encounter this crisis, while awaiting the return of Chinese tourists.

World US provides medical supplies for Laos The US government said on February 10 that it had provided health supplies for Laos in the first delivery from a pledge of up to 100 million USD in global assistance to fight the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

World First nCoV patient in Philippines discharged from hospital Philippine health authorities on February 10 announced that the country’s first patient infected with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) was discharged from the hospital.

World Cambodia’s rice exports fall 15.39 percent in January Cambodia shipped 50,450 tonnes of rice worth 39 million USD to foreign markets in January, a year-on-year decline of 15.39 percent, according to the Cambodia Rice Federation (CRF).