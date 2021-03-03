World Thailand orders additional 35 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine The Thai cabinet on March 2 approved a budget worth 6.3 billion baht (210 million USD) for purchasing an additional 35 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine produced by the UK, bringing its total vaccine ordered to 63 million doses.

World Vietnam supports UNMISS’s activities: Ambassador The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has played an important role in promoting political and security progress in South Sudan in the past time, Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has said.

World Informal ASEAN Ministerial Meeting issues Chair’s Statement An informal meeting of foreign ministers of 10 ASEAN member states ended on March 2 with the release of a Chair's Statement. The following is the full text of the document: