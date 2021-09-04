Travel World-class complexes help Vietnam establish itself in global tourism Across Vietnam, major entertainment complexes like Sun World Ba Na Hills, Sun World Hon Thom Nature Park, and Sun World Halong Complex have attracted millions of visitors, helping the country be known in the global entertainment map.

Travel Mekong Delta region seeks to revive tourism industry The tourism industry in general and accommodation service businesses in the Mekong Delta are struggling to maintain operations as the number of visitors to regional provinces and cities has decreased rapidly in recent months due to complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel Vietnam aims to enter top 50 countries in tourism competitiveness Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung has signed an action programme on tourism development in the 2021-2025 period, with an aim to make tourism a spearhead sector and put Vietnam into top 50 nations with the highest tourism competitiveness in the world.

Travel Ha Giang promotes beauty of Hoang Su Phi terraced fields online The annual programme highlighting the beauty of Hoang Su Phi terraced fields in the northern province of Ha Giang during harvest season will be held virtually for the first time amid the COVID-19 pandemic.