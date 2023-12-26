Illustrative photo (Photo: thestar.com.my)

Vientiane (VNA) – The number of electrical vehicles (EVs) and charging stations in Laos has been increasing, according to the country’s Ministry of Energy and Mines.

It said Lao authorities have granted licences for 18 charging station operators and there have been 41 stations across the country so far.

The Government of Laos is strongly encouraging the use of EVs to reduce the need for imported fuel and better ensure energy security. It is also part of the government's strategy to solve the country's economic and financial difficulties.



To this end, the Lao Government has included the goal of increasing the use of clean energy in the fields of transportation and telecommunications into its 9th 5-year socio-economic development plan.

The ministry is cooperating with relevant industries to introduce regulations on taxes and technical standards for EVs and charging stations management.

According to the ministry, Laos has huge potential in electricity production, which will support the use of EVs nationwide.

In 2022, Laos had more than 3,200 EVs. This year, the country has imported nearly 3,900 others. It is expected that in 2024, the number will continue to increase.

Besides policies to promote the import and production of EVs, Laos also has another to replace gasoline-powered public vehicles with EVs, aiming to make EVs account for at least 1% of the total vehicles in the country by 2025 and at least 30% by 2030./.