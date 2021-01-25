Business Total of 205 traders allowed to export rice Up to 205 local traders nationwide were permitted to export rice as of January 18, following a list released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Agency of Foreign Trade.

Business 3.9 bln USD channelled into Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park The Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park in Hanoi has attracted 93 investment projects with registered capital of more than 90.25 trillion VND (3.9 billion USD) so far, including more than 7.95 trillion VND in investment approved last year, the Ministry of Science and Technology has said.

Business Gov’t urged to develop legal framework for direct lending for SME development The Government has been urged to develop a legal framework for the Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Development Fund in terms of direct lending, in addition to trust and indirect lending services provided through commercial banks, to provide broader access to soft loans by SMEs.