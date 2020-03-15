Business Retail prices of petrol plummeted The retail prices of petrol decreased significantly from 3pm of March 15, making it the fifth consecutive reduction since the beginning of this year.

Business Sales at supermarkets surge, wet markets drop Revenue of commercial companies grew by more than 10 percent in the first two months of this year compared to the same period last year, reported the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Fruit, vegetable export targets unlikely to be achieved in 2020 Fruit and vegetable exports are unlikely to hit the target of 4-5 billion USD set for this year, according to the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetables Association.