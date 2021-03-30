Business Expressway development corporations merge A contract was inked on March 30 merging the Cuu Long Corporation for Investment, Development and Project Management of Infrastructure (CIPM) into the Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC).

Business HCM City’s CPI down 0.33 percent in March The CPI in the southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City inched down 0.33 percent in March against February, according to the city’s Statistics Office.

Business Export profits soar during COVID-19 Many Vietnamese exporters have seen a sudden increase in profits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Vingroup targets 500 million USD from bond issuance in Singapore Vietnam’s largest private conglomerate Vingroup is planning to seek its shareholders’ approval to raise 500 million USD from issuing unsecured bonds on the Singapore Exchange (SGX).