Dengue cases in Philippines shoot up in seven months
The Philippines recorded 102,619 dengue fever cases in the first seven months of 2022, surging 131% from a year earlier, its Health Department said August 15.
Dengue fever patients at a health centre in Manila, the Philippines (Photo: AFP/VNA)
The mosquito-borne viral disease also claimed 368 lives during the period.
The Central Luzon region recorded the most, over 18,000 cases, followed by the Central Visayas region (over 10,000), and Metro Manila (almost 9,000), statistics show.
Dengue is endemic in the Philippines. Like other water-borne infectious diseases, it usually peaks in the rainy season from July to October.
The Philippines declared a "national dengue epidemic" in August 2019 due to a high number of people who died from the disease./.