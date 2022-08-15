World Vietnam - promising market for investment: Thai firm Vietnam and India are the most promising markets for long-term investment as the two countries have responded well to global challenges and uncertainties thanks to their fast-growing economies, according to Krungthai Asset Management (KTAM) Public Company Limited of Thailand.

World Malaysia's semiconductor industry to benefit from US’s new act Malaysia’s semiconductor industry, which takes up 13% of global chip assembly and testing market share, is set to benefit from the US CHIPS and Science Act.