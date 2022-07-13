Dengue fever develops complicatedly in Hanoi
Treatment for dengue fever patient (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi recorded 79 cases of dengue fever in the week from July 4-10, a 1.5-fold increase compared to the previous week, according to the city’s Centre for Disease Control (CDC).
The infections were mainly detected in Phu Xuyen, Dan Phuong, Long Bien, Bac Tu Liem, Ba Vi, and Hoai Duc districts.
Since the beginning of this year, the capital city has reported 19 dengue fever hotbeds, with 254 cases and no fatality in 11 districts.
Spraying chemicals to kill mosquito larvae (Photo: VNA)The centre predicts that the number of new cases may rise in the coming time. To prevent it from spreading out, the municipal Department of Health has asked the CDC to keep a close watch on the developments of the disease.
Attention will be paid to stepping up dissemination to raise public awareness of disease prevention and control, improve environmental sanitation, and spray chemicals to kill mosquito larvae./.