Health Vietnam records 568 new COVID-19 cases on July 11 Vietnam’s total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 10,755,381 after 568 new infections were reported on July 11, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Ministry urges acceleration of inoculating third, fourth shots against COVID-19 The Ministry of Health is urging the acceleration of the vaccination of the third and fourth shots, given continuously complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in many European countries related to variants BA.4 and BA.5.

Health Vietnam records 684 COVID-19 cases on July 9 A total of 684 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Vietnam on July 9, down 116 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.