Dengue fever escalates in Laos (Photo: https://tapchilaoviet.org/)

Vientiane (VNA) - The number of dengue fever cases in Laos has exceeded 10,000 so far this year, according to the Lao Ministry of Health.



Vientiane recorded the highest number with 4,874 cases, followed by the provinces of Salavan (834), Sekong (763) and Luang Namtha (736).



Twelve deaths related to dengue fever have been reported in Laos to date, including five in Vientiane.



In the last 24 hours, the Southeast Asian nation recorded 108 more cases. The ministry has called on people to swiftly strengthen preventive measures.



The ministry's Department of Communicable Diseases Control also recently published a digital document on how to prevent dengue fever, aiming to improve public disease prevention measures./.