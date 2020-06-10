World Thai Cabinet approves e-business tax draft law Thailand’s Cabinet on June 9 approved a draft bill allowing the government to collect VAT from electronic services, as proposed by the Ministry of Finance.

World Philippines, AIIB ink pact on co-financing for COVID-19 response The Philippines has signed an agreement with the Asian Infrastructure Development Bank (AIIB) committing the multilateral lender to extend a loan of 750 million USD to support government efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 outbreak.