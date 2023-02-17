Business Ho Chi Minh City proposes trial of multistorey parking spaces Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has asked the Ministry of Construct for a guideline to implement a pilot on multi-storey parking structures in the city.

Business Joint efforts needed to ensure sustainable development of real estate market: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 17 urged stakeholders in the real estate market, including the State, businesses, buyers and people, to join efforts for the safe, heathy and sustainable development of the market.

Business Standard Chartered named Best Foreign Bank in Vietnam Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam has been named the “Best Foreign Bank in Vietnam” in 2022 for the second consecutive year and Best Digital Bank 2022 by Global Business Review.

Business National conference seeks ways to remove roadblocks to real estate Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a national online conference in Hanoi on February 17 that sought ways to remove obstacles to the domestic real estate market and give it a push to grow safely, healthily and sustainably.