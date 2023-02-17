Denims and Jeans Vietnam expo returns in March
At the press conference (Photo: thuonggiaonline.vn)HCM City (VNA) – The 5th DenimsandJeans Vietnam expo will return in Ho Chi Minh City on March 1 and 2 after three years in hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, heard a February 17 press conference on the show.
The edition, themed Yogim (Yoga and Denim), is expected to gather large denim producers from Vietnam and over 10 other countries and introduce important innovations in sustainable manufacturing.
The show is an initiative of Denimsandjeans.com, a website founded by Sandeep Agarwal and dedicated to the world denim industry since 2007.
According to Sandeep Agarwal, the 5th edition will feature a ‘DENIM BAZAAR’ section for Vietnamese brands to display their creative and recycled products.
On the sidelines, there will be programmes and activities to showcase Vietnam’s role in the cycle of the denim industry, AI-supported denim breakthroughs, and sustainability and traceability solutions, among other topics.
Currently, Vietnam exports more than 65 million pieces of denim clothing. The tariff for them in the EU market is now at 4-6%, projected to be at 0% within the next two years./.