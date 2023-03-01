The fifth edition of the Denimsandjeans Vietnam Show offers a good opportunity for exhibitors to seek and establish partnership. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The fifth edition of the Denimsandjeans Vietnam Show opened in Ho Chi Minh City on March 1 with the participation of many big denim manufacturers from more than 10 countries.

The two-day expo, organised by the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS), Indian Business Association and Balaji Enterprises of India, will showcase the latest fashion trends and innovations in the global denim industry.



The highlight of the expo will be a “DENIM BAZAAR” area where Vietnamese fashion brands will display their innovative denim products, including recycled ones.

According to Sandeep Agarwal, Director of Balaji Enterprises India, some seminars will be held on the sidelines of the exhibition, including discussions on the denim supply chain for sustainable development and breakthroughs in the denim fabric industry with the help of AI-based solutions.

The expo is expected to offer a good opportunity for exhibitors to seek and establish partnerships.

VITAS General Secretary Nguyen Thi Tuyet Mai said the association will always accompany and support textile enterprises in the denim supply chain in expanding cooperation and investment in Vietnam.

Vietnam has become one of the leading destinations for investors interested in the textile and garment industry. The country exports more than 65 million pieces of denims every year./.