Denmark helps Vietnam with sustainable development
The Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam has organised the “Danish Day” event in Ho Chi Minh City, attracting the participation of more than 1,000 people, mostly businesspeople and their relatives, friends and partners.
Source: crossed-flag-pins.com
HCM City (VNA) – The Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam has organised the “Danish Day” event in Ho Chi Minh City, attracting the participation of more than 1,000 people, mostly businesspeople and their relatives, friends and partners.
The event has been seen as an opportunity for the embassy and Danish firms to demonstrate their commitments and efforts to promote a sustainable, healthy and responsible lifestyle, which is also a core value of corporate culture.
Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Kim Højlund Christensen said sustainability is the top priority of Denmark and Danish companies.
According to the diplomat, the long-term cooperation between employers and employees has created a balance between growth and social interests. Danish firms have come with such sustainable business method when investing abroad.
Since 1994, Denmark has provided more than 1.3 billion USD for Vietnam to support the country’s sustainable development, contributing to its strong economic growth, the ambassador said./.