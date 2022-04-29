Denmark seeks new cooperative opportunities in Vietnam
Many Danish enterprises, especially small and medium-size ones, want to seek opportunities for cooperation with Vietnam and Asian countries, according to leaders of Asia House, a a Danish organisation that connects Denmark and Asia.
Hanoi (VNA) – Many Danish enterprises, especially small and medium-size ones, want to seek opportunities for cooperation with Vietnam and Asian countries, according to leaders of Asia House, a Danish organisation that connects Denmark and Asia.
At a working session on April 27 with Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Luong Thanh Nghi, Asia House’s Chairman of the Board Ove Ullerup and Executive Director Susanne Rumohr Hækkerup said Danish businesses have limited information about the investment and business environment, markets, and potential partners in Vietnam and the Asian region.
That is why cooperation between the sides has not matched potential and their expectations, they said.
Ullerup underlined that as the Danish Government attaches special importance to SMEs, one of the top missions of Asia House in the time ahead will be expanding the cooperative links between Danish SMEs and their peers in Asia, particularly Southeast Asia.
He added that Vietnam has a great appeal to Danish SMEs thanks to its increasingly favourable business environment and competitive edges that suit the enterprises’ need.
Ambassador Nghi hailed the Asia House as a special bridge connecting Denmark with Vietnam and Asia in general, and Danish organisations and individuals with the Embassy of Vietnam and embassies of Asian countries in Copenhagen in particular.
The diplomat pledged that the Vietnamese Embassy will cooperate closely with Asia House to expand partnerships across the field, contributing to deepening the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Denmark.
The two sides spent time to consider specific measures and plans for their joint work in the time ahead, including promoting the exchange of delegations at all levels, holding trade and investment promotion events, and providing information and connecting enterprises of the two countries.
They also agreed to work together to seek ideas and initiatives on new cooperative opportunities./.
At a working session on April 27 with Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Luong Thanh Nghi, Asia House’s Chairman of the Board Ove Ullerup and Executive Director Susanne Rumohr Hækkerup said Danish businesses have limited information about the investment and business environment, markets, and potential partners in Vietnam and the Asian region.
That is why cooperation between the sides has not matched potential and their expectations, they said.
Ullerup underlined that as the Danish Government attaches special importance to SMEs, one of the top missions of Asia House in the time ahead will be expanding the cooperative links between Danish SMEs and their peers in Asia, particularly Southeast Asia.
He added that Vietnam has a great appeal to Danish SMEs thanks to its increasingly favourable business environment and competitive edges that suit the enterprises’ need.
Ambassador Nghi hailed the Asia House as a special bridge connecting Denmark with Vietnam and Asia in general, and Danish organisations and individuals with the Embassy of Vietnam and embassies of Asian countries in Copenhagen in particular.
The diplomat pledged that the Vietnamese Embassy will cooperate closely with Asia House to expand partnerships across the field, contributing to deepening the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Denmark.
The two sides spent time to consider specific measures and plans for their joint work in the time ahead, including promoting the exchange of delegations at all levels, holding trade and investment promotion events, and providing information and connecting enterprises of the two countries.
They also agreed to work together to seek ideas and initiatives on new cooperative opportunities./.