Denmark supports Vietnam in managing food safety
Vietnam and Denmark signed a cooperation agreement and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) related to the Northern European country’s support for Vietnam to promote food safety management, at ceremony in Hanoi on December 3.
At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)
The signatories were representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the Danish Ministry of Environment and Food.
Speaking at the event, MARD Deputy Minister Phung Duc Tien highlighted great achievements in the Vietnam-Denmark cooperation, noting that Denmark is one of the important ODA providers for Vietnam’s agriculture sector and rural development in the last nearly 30 years.
Vietnam highly appreciates the coordination and active support by the Danish side in implementing technology transfer and promoting trading in the fields of livestock, clean water supply in rural areas, Tien said, adding that these have contributing to strengthening public-private cooperation in those fields.
He said that under the newly-signed agreement, the two sides will coordinate in implementing the second phase of the strategic sector cooperation on food safety management in Vietnam’s pork value chain in the 2020-2022 period, which will focus on feed management, veterinary drug management, and good animal husbandry practices.
Meanwhile, the MoU on establishing partnership in reducing antimicrobial use and antimicrobial resistance in livestock production and aquaculture will serve as a premise for the two sides' agencies to consider and develop cooperation projects to support management agencies of Vietnam in building relevant policies, Tien said.
Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Kim Højlund Christensen said he hopes the two sides will continue to effectively cooperate in the fields in the time to come.
He said his country is willing to share experience and knowledge with Vietnam in the field, helping Vietnam well manage food safety-related issues./.