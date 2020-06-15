Business Pork imports rise nearly 300 pct in five months Vietnam imported about over 67,600 tonnes of pork from the start of the year to May 30, a year-on-year surge of 298 percent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Northwestern provinces move to promote travel demand A tourism demand stimulus programnme for the northwestern region has been launched with the participation of more than 150 travel companies.

Business Hoa Binh group among top 10 prestigious companies in construction sector The Hoa Binh Construction Group (HBG) has been named in the list of top 10 prestigious construction and building materials companies selected by the Vietnam Report JSC.

Business State to encourage construction of cheap apartments The State will employ policies to encourage the development of cheap commercial houses to remove difficulties for the real estate market and enterprises due to the COVID-19 pandemic.